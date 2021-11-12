Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on December 31st

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by 122.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

