Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

