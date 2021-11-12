Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $38,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,936,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $167.26 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

