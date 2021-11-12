Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 3,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,884. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

