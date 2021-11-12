Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,093. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.