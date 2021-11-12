Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $142.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,912. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $495.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

