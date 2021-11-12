Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $71.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.45 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,194. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

