$330.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $330.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.50 million and the highest is $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,819. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

