Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $142.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $712.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,912. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $495.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

