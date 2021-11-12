Sentinel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.57 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $164.78 million and $3.57 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,161,587,353 coins and its circulating supply is 5,574,082,754 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

