Propy Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $209.33 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00004687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00221859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00090311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.