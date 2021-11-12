Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $7.61 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $2,694.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,724,691.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

