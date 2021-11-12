BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,701.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $564,006.21 and $1,701.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,107,924 coins and its circulating supply is 4,896,470 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

