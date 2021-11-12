SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Cap Tops $652.29 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $652.29 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00221859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00090311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

