Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.
Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
