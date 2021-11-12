Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.