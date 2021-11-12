KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

