Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,266 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,266 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.