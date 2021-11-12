Mariner LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

