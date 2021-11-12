Mariner LLC Buys 43,916 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

