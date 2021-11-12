Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PICK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

PICK stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

