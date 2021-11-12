Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,008.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

