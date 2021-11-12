Snow Capital Management LP Sells 7,185 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.45 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

