MonetaryUnit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,143.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1,143.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00344282 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,980,664 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

