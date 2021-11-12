Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

