Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

