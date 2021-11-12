Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.93

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.93 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.