Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Up 7.1%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.84. 4,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 213,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $847.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revlon by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

