Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Up 7.1%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.84. 4,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 213,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $847.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revlon by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.
