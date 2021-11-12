CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $35.51

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $33.24. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 1,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $662.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

