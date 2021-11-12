Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.36. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.