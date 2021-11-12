Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.93

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.93 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

