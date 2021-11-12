Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

