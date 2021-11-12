Bryan Horix Fairbanks Sells 3,508 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,865. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

