Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

