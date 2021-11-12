Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 767,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 506,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 320,210 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

