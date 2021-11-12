Jefferies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

