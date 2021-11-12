Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.75 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,633,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65.

