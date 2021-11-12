Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRNA. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

DRNA opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.