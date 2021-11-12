Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 956 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 119,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,704,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

