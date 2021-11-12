Jefferies Group LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 108.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 160,591 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 32.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 439,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 107,315 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The Kroger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter worth $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

The Kroger stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

