Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $28.80

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

ACET opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

