Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

