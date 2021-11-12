Wedbush Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $30.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

