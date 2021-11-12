First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $26.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

