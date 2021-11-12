Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.11% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

