Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of Eastman Chemical worth $63,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $3,270,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 315,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.