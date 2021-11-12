Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Sells $39,007.50 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HMHC stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
