Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Sells $39,007.50 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HMHC stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

