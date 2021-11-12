Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading Down 3.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.29 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.29 ($0.25). Approximately 1,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £126.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.36.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

