The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Shares Down 4.2%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.77. 1,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 16.47% of The De-SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

