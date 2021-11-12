Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Shares Down 22.8%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)’s stock price was down 22.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66.

About Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.