Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.08. 10,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

