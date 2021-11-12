SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading Up 0.5%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 913,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,817,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.